60 firefighters, additional officers tackle Byurakan forest fire

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 4, ARMENPRESS. Rescue services were notified that wildfires are burning in the forest near Byurakan village in Armenia’s Aragatsotn province.

The ministry of emergency situations told ARMENPRESS that firefighters and equipment have been dispatched to the forest.

According to initial information, 20 hectares of land has been affected by the fire.

60 firefighters, 25 police officers, and additional 30 forest officers, along with over 100 locals are tackling the fires.