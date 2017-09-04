Syrian Democratic Forces liberate Raqqa’s Old City

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 4, ARMENPRESS. Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which is supported by the US, completed the liberation of Raqqa’s Old City from Islamic State terrorists, Special Presidential Envoy for Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS at the U.S. Department of State Brett McGurk said on Twitter.

“Another Milestone: #SDF in last 48 hrs complete liberation of #Raqqa's old city (longtime #ISIS stronghold) and evacuate 1000s of civilians”, he said.

The SDF said September 4 they hope to completely liberate Raqqa from ISIS within two months.