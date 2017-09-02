Relative calm in Artsakh line of contact during past week

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. The situation in the Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact remained relatively calm August 27 – September 2.

Artsakh’s defense ministry said Azerbaijani forces made nearly 200 ceasefire violations during the week, firing more than 2200 rounds at Artsakh’s military positions from various caliber firearms.

Artsakh’s military said in a statement their army is fully controlling the situation on the frontline.