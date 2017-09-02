Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   2 September

Parliament bomb threat revealed to be false


YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. Police and emergency personnel did not find the alleged explosive in the Parliament building as multiple police units responded to a bomb threat earlier in the morning today. Search operations ended and the threat was revealed to be false, the emergency situations ministry told ARMENPRESS.

Police received a bomb threat in the early morning of September 2. The caller had said that there is a bomb in the Parliament building in Yerevan.

 



Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 10 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration