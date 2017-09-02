Multiple firefighters dispatched to Khosrov Reserve to contain fire
YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. More than 40 firefighters and 15 additional officers are dispatched in the Khosrov Forest Reserve as a minor wildfire broke out September 1 in Armenia’s south-east.
“The fire is in a small grass area, we are doing our best to contain it. The situation is under control”, deputy minister of emergency situations Davit Karapetyan told reporters.
