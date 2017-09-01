Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   1 September

Artsakhi soldier killed by landmine explosion


YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. A 19 year old soldier of Artsakh’s Defense Army, identified as Hayk Khachatryan, was mortally wounded by a landmine explosion on September 1, 11:50 in a military base in the eastern direction.

The defense ministry of Artsakh said an investigation was launched to reveal details of the incident.

In a statement, the defense ministry also extended condolences and expressed support to the family and friends of the killed serviceman.

 



