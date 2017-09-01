Transportation ministry evacuated in Yerevan after bomb threat

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. Yerevan police evacuated the building which houses the ministry of transportation, communication and IT after receiving a bomb threat.

Authorities told ARMENPRESS officers are currently searching the building for the alleged bomb.

Multiple police officers have been dispatched to Republic Square in downtown Yerevan, as an unknown caller made a bomb threat targeting the building which houses the ministry of transportation, communication and IT.

The ministry of emergency situations told ARMENPRESS the rapid response team of the crisis management center is working on the scene, along with rescue service officers, police units and explosive ordnance disposal teams.

Law enforcement agencies did not disclose other details for now.