OSCE to seek to continue its engagement with Armenia - Office in Yerevan discontinues its operations 

YEREVAN, AUGUST 31, ARMENPRESS. The OSCE is closing its Office in Yerevan today, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the OSCE.

The Organization opened its field presence in Armenia in 2000. During the years of its operation, the OSCE Office in Yerevan and its dedicated staff promoted the implementation of OSCE principles and commitments, conducted successful operations and implemented valuable projects in all three OSCE dimensions of security – the politico-military, the economic and environmental and the human dimension. The OSCE’s activities in the country included, among others, assistance with police reforms, promoting environmentally-sound natural resources management, support for streamlining the national regulatory frameworks affecting business activity, and support to formulation and implementation of reforms affecting the justice system and electoral management.

The closure of the OSCE Office in Yerevan follows months of negotiations and extensive efforts by the 2016 German OSCE Chairmanship and the 2017 Austrian OSCE Chairmanship to reach consensus among OSCE participating States on the extension of the Office’s mandate.

The Organization will seek to continue its engagement with Armenia in line with existing OSCE commitments.