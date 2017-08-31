Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   31 August

President Sargsyan sends congratulatory message to President of India


YEREVAN, AUGUST 31, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan sent a congratulatory message to India’s President Ram Nath Kovind on the 25th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between Armenia and India, press service of the President’s Office told Armenpress.



