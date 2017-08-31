Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   31 August

URGENT: Azerbaijani forces open fire at Armenian border during OSCE monitoring


YEREVAN, AUGUST 31, ARMENPRESS. The Azerbaijani military violated the ceasefire regime August 31 on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border during the OSCE monitoring, Armenian foreign ministry spokesman Tigran Balayan said on Twitter.

“Azerbaijani armed forces opened fire during OSCE monitoring on the state border with Armenia in Tavush province”, Balayan said.

 



Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 10 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration