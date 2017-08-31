‘Armenia will express its stance’ – Minister Karayan comments on Turkey’s possible membership to EAEU

YEREVAN, AUGUST 31, ARMENPRESS. Minister of economic development and investments Suren Karayan commented on Turkey’s possible joining to the customs territory of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), reports Armenpress.

“Our respective agencies have already responded to this issue. I will only add that the decisions in the EAEU are being made by the principle of consensus, and when it comes to the decision-making, Armenia will express its stance”, the minister said.

Earlier deputy foreign minister Shavarsh Kocharyan also commented on the matter: “First, the Agreement on the Eurasian Economic Union doesn’t foresee an opportunity to join the customs territory of the EAEU. Moreover, it’s ironic, that it is Turkey who talks of joining the customs territory of the EAEU; a country which unilaterally closed the Armenian-Turkish border – the only land border between Turkey and the EAEU customs territory”.

The Turkish economy minister announced on August 18 that Turkey has a proposal to launch talks with the EAEU on signing the customs agreement by not violating the respective agreements with the European Union. He said Turkey wants also to create cooperation with the EAEU.