Daniel Decker’s My Artsakh concert to be held Sep. 3

YEREVAN, AUGUST 30, ARMENPRESS. American singer and composer Daniel Decker’s “My Artsakh” project is one more sign of the musician’s support to the people of Artsakh.

Decker’s concert is dedicated to the 25th anniversary of the independence of Artsakh and the liberation of Shushi.

“I was very young when I heard about the Karabakh War on television in the US. This was the first thing that I’d heard about Armenia. And at that time I couldn’t imagine how attached I might get to Armenia. I came to Armenia in 2001 for the first time. This is my 17th visit”, he said, adding that he had also visited Armenia after the April War of Artsakh.

The musician said his upcoming September 3 concert in Artsakh will feature the premieres of two songs - Araks and My Artsakh.

“We all have our roles in making the world a better place. Everyone can stand up in his corner and act. My corner is Armenia. I cannot change anything, but I can go to Artsakh and be next to the people. I want the people to feel safe and confident”, he said.

Decker said his greatest pride is when he was granted Armenian citizenship in 2015 – the 100th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide.