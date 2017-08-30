Armenian servicemen to participate in Agile Spirit multinational drills in Georgia

YEREVAN, AUGUST 30, ARMENPRESS. Georgia-NATO Agile Spirit multinational drills will be held in Georgia from September 3 to 11, the Georgian defense ministry said in a statement, Sputnik News reports.

The drills will kick off in Orpolo firing range (Samtskhe-Javakheti region).

The exercises aim at improving the mutual partnership of Georgian troops with the US and other partners, as well as being ready to counter crisis and participate in joint operations within the NATO rapid reaction forces.

The military exercises are being held by the assistance of the US Marine Corps.

In addition to Georgia and the US, the drills will also be attended by servicemen of Bulgaria, Latvia, Romania, Ukraine and Armenia.