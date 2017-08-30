Yandex programming school to be opened in Gyumri

GYUMRI, AUGUST 30, ARMENPRESS. Yandex programming school will be opened in the Gyumri Technological Center, reports Armenpress.

It is a joint project of Yandex and the Enterprise Incubator Foundation (EIF). The 9-11 grade kids will get acquainted with the programming and will open for them the prospect of job in information technologies field. This will be the second educational program of Yandex in Armenia.

The first programming school has been opened in Vanadzor in June 2016, currently 26 kids study there.

The Gyumri school will have 2 groups consisting of 14 children. Teaching is free and in Armenian.

The local specialists will be the lecturers who passed training at Yandex. The lectures will start in October and will last 7 months.

“This program is very important for Shirak province since school kids once again will have a chance to study programming for free and enter the field of information technologies. I attach also importance to the fact that the specialists are chosen from Gyumri and have a chance to teach the program by using the experience of Yandex specialists”, business-manager at Gyumri Technological Center Amalya Yeghoyan said.