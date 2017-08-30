Kim Kardashian to donate $500,000 to help Harvey storm victims

YEREVAN, AUGUST 30, ARMENPRESS. Kim Kardashian and her family donated a collective $500,000 to storm Harvey relief efforts, joining celebrities like Jennifer Lopez, Dwayne Johnson, NFL player J.J. Watt and comedian Kevin Hart who have pledged funds to help the tens of thousands affected by the devastation in Texas, Reuters reports.

“Houston we are praying for you! My mom, sisters & I will be donating $500,000 to @redcross and @salvationarmyus”, Kardashian tweeted.

Johnson, Lopez and rapper DJ Khaled each have pledged $25,000.

Beyonce, who has recently moved from New York to Los Angeles, has said she is working on a plan to help her hometown recover.

Tropical Storm Harvey, which hit land as a hurricane over the weekend, has brought catastrophic flooding to Texas, killing at least 11 people and paralyzing Houston.