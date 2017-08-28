No chemical hazard as a result of blast in Nairit plant – emergency situations ministry's rescue service director

YEREVAN, AUGUST 28, ARMENPRESS. No one has been wounded and killed in the fire that broke out in Yerevan’s Nairit plant on August 28, director of rescue service of emergency situations ministry Mushegh Ghazaryan told reporters at the scene, Armenpress correspondent reports.

“At the moment we are working on the area 500 square meters. The ambulances showed assistance to firefighters who were in the front line. Now they continue their work”, he said, adding that there is no chemical hazard as a result of the explosion in the territory of the plant. There are no hazardous emissions from burning material. The population is not under danger.

He said the residents of adjacent buildings are advised to close the windows.

Mushegh Ghazaryan said the cause of the fire is still unknown, it will be clarified after the firefighting works.