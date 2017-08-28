Fire breaks out in Yerevan’s Nairit plant
YEREVAN, AUGUST 28, ARMENPRESS. Fire broke out in the area of Yerevan’s Nairit plant on August 28, the emergency situations ministry told Armenpress.
According to the ministry, 6 firefighting crews were dispatched to the scene.
