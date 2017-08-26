Armenia welcomes recognition of Armenian Genocide by State of Iowa

YEREVAN, AUGUST 26, ARMENPRESS. Armenia welcomes the recognition of the Armenian Genocide by the US State of Iowa, ARMENPRESS reports this was posted in the official Twitter page of the Foreign Ministry of Armenia.

“We welcome Iowa's recognition of the Armenian Genocide by Proclamation of the Governor of state of Iowa, United States”, reads the post.

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds signed a proclamation on August 24 making the Iowa State the 47th State to recognize the Armenian Genocide.