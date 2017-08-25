Comic actor Jay Thomas dies aged 69

YEREVAN, AUGUST 25, ARMENPRESS. American comic actor Jay Thomas, who starred on the sitcoms Murphy Brown and Cheers, has died at the age of 69, The Hollywood Reporter reports.

He died after a long battle with cancer.

Thomas played the obnoxious TV talk-show host Jerry Gold (and Candice Bergen's on-again, off-again boyfriend) on CBS' Murphy Brown from 1989-98 — winning a pair of Emmys — after his stint as Rhea Perlman’s husband Eddie LeBec, a French-Canadian goalie with the Boston Bruins, on NBC's Cheers. On the latter, his character winds up appearing in an ice show and gets killed by a Zamboni.

Thomas also starred on his own sitcom, playing an egotistical sportswriter opposite Susan Dey and then Annie Potts on CBS' Love and War, a 1992-95 series created by Murphy Brown's Diane English.