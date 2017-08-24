Charles Aznavour to give concert tour in France in 2018

YEREVAN, AUGUST 24, ARMENPRESS. World famous singer Charles Aznavour will give a concert tour in France in 2018. “Armenpress” reports the tour will kick off at the end of the current year.

On December 13, 2017 Aznavour will give a concert in Paris, on January 20, 2018 in Lion, on January 23 in Marseilles, on January 27 in Bordeaux, on January 30 in Toulouse, on February 3 in Nant and on February 6 in Lille.

Aznavour will get Hollywood Walk of Fame star on August 24. The star will be dedicated in the category of Live Performance.

Charles Aznavour has sold more than 180 million records. With his career spanning more than 70 years, Aznavour has recorded 1,400 songs (1,300 of which he personally wrote) and has produced over 390 albums, all in multiple languages: French, English, Armenian, Spanish, Russian, German, and Italian. Many of his records have gone Platinum and Gold.