Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   24 August

Armenia’s weightlifter Simon Martirosyan named Universiade champion


YEREVAN, AUGUST 24, ARMENPRESS. Weightlifter Simon Martirosyan representing Armenia became champion of the World Student Games, reports Armenpress.

Simon Martirosyan lifted 180kg in the snatch exercise. During the second and third approaches, he lifted 192 kg in the snatch exercise.

Martirosyan scored 401 kg and was named the Universiade champion.



Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 10 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration