Azerbaijan’s 2016 April aggression showed failure of Madrid principles – political scientist on US Co-Chair's statement

YEREVAN, AUGUST 24, ARMENPRESS. There is nothing new in the statement and provisions released by OSCE Minsk Group acting American Co-Chair Richard Hoagland. Those provisions have been released several years ago and they already do not exist in the negotiation table, political scientist Hrant Melik-Shahnazaryan told Armenpress.

“In the background of the meeting of the leaders of Russia and Armenia, the OSCE Minsk Group acting US Co-Chair Richard Hoagland’s statement was very interesting. These are the points that no more exist in the negotiation table since Azerbaijan’s April aggression in 2016 showed the failure of the Madrid principles. It was proved that a document, which almost for two decades has been discussed at different levels, ultimately led to Azerbaijan’s attempt to solve the issue by military means for its benefit”, the political scientist said. “I think this document needs to be seriously revised, it doesn’t express the logic of events happening from summer 2014 up to now. Later with that text it cannot be a negotiation document. I think by raising this issue, he was trying to solve another issue: he wanted to show that the status quo and the existing ‘no war, no peace’ situation is beneficial for them. The US tries to show that they continue to support the maintenance of that situation. It is obvious that the US still has no solutions for the conflict settlement. This can be understood since there is a new president’s administration that is facing more important challenges in foreign region, Afghanistan, Middle East and etc. It’s possible they are still trying to conserve the situation, in other words, are trying to bring a document to agenda the ineffectiveness of which we all have seen”, the political scientist said.

OSCE Minsk Group acting American Co-Chair Richard Hoagland presented 6 main points for the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict which have been voiced by former US Co-Chair James Warlick in 2014. Hoagland said the common policy of international mediators is presented in those points, and they are based on the Madrid principles.