Turkish special forces launch campaign against crypto-Armenians – Agos

YEREVAN, AUGUST 24, ARMENPRESS. 76-year-old resident of Kurdish Hazzo village of Turkey’s Diyarbakir province told that she has been subjected to pressures by the Turkish special forces who suspected her of being an Armenian, Agos reports.

Saniye Etkin told her granddaughter that the Turkish special forces with civilian clothes entered their house and spoke in Armenian. When they saw the Bible at the woman’s house, they said in Armenian: “If you are an Armenian, you do not need to be concealed, tell us frankly”.

The Hazzo village of Diyarbakir is mainly lived by Kurds who assist the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), and for that reason the village is always under the control of Turkish special forces.

Saniye Etkin’s granddaughter told Agos that her grandmother is a Kurdish Muslim and took part in the Kurdish movements when she was young.

The existence of the Bible in the house’s library mostly caused doubt among the Turkish police officers.