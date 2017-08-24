Georgian PM thanks Armenia for assisting firefighting operations in Borjomi Gorge
YEREVAN, AUGUST 24, ARMENPRESS. Georgia’s Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili thanked Armenia, Turkey, Azerbaijan and Belarus for the active support in extinguishing the major forest fire in Borjomi Gorge, TASS reported.
The PM said Tbilisi welcomes Russia’s stance which expressed readiness to assist in firefighting operations in the Borjomi Gorge. “In these circumstances when we have quite complex relations with Russia, the proposal to provide assistance to eliminate the fire is welcomed”, the Georgian PM said.
