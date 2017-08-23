Putin says Armenian-Russian relations strongly enhanced

YEREVAN, AUGUST 23, ARMENPRESS. The meeting of Armenian and Russian Presidents, Serzh Sargsyan and Vladimir Putin, has ended in Sochi. ARMENPRESS reports, citing the official website of the Kremlin, the Presidents discussed issues of bilateral relations, prospects for development of cooperation in the frameworks of integration units.

Greeting the Armenian President, Vladimir Putin noted that this year the two states mark 2 anniversaries important for bilateral cooperation – The 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations, and in a few days, on August 29, the 20th anniversary of the Treaty on friendship, cooperation and mutual assistance.

“During this period the relations between Armenia and Russia, as two sovereign states, strongly enhanced. An intensive political dialogue exists between us and there is bilateral cooperation in the spheres of economy, security and military. We actively cooperate in the international organizations and also in the framework of our integration units. I am very glad to see you and talk with you about these issues”, the Russian President said.