President of Turkmenistan to arrive in Armenia on official visit

YEREVAN, AUGUST 23, ARMENPRESS. President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow will arrive in Armenia on official visit in the evening of August 23 at the invitation of President Serzh Sargsyan, press service of the President’s Office told Armenpress.

Within the frames of the visit, his meetings with the country’s high-ranking leadership are scheduled.

Upon completion of the Armenian-Turkmen high-level talks at the Presidential Palace, document-signing ceremony will be held.

Presidents Serzh Sargsyan and Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow will address the media with statements on the results of their talks.