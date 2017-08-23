CSTO Secretary General to meet with President of Kazakhstan in Astana

YEREVAN, AUGUST 23, ARMENPRESS. Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Yuri Khachaturov will visit Kazakhstan on August 23-25 where he will meet with President Nursultan Nazarbayev, CSTO spokesperson Vladimir Zainetdinov said, reports Armnpress.

“On August 23-25 CSTO Secretary General Yuri Khachaturov will visit the Republic of Kazakhstan. The visit will take place within the frames of the visits to the organization’s member states which aims to discuss the preparation works of the collective security council’s session, foreign ministers’ council session, defense ministers’ council session, as well as the session of the committee of secretaries of the CSTO security council which will be held in Minsk in autumn 2017”, the CSTO said in a statement.

It is stated that during his visit to Kazakhstan, Yuri Khachaturov is expected to meet with President Nursultan Nazarbayev. He will also meet with Kazakhstan’s security council secretary, defense and foreign ministers.