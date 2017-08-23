Military-educational institutions’ graduates visit Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute

YEREVAN, AUGUST 23, ARMENPRESS. Within the frames of the 2016-2017 graduation events of Armenian and foreign military-educational institutions, the graduates of the institutions visited the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute on August 23, as well as paid a tribute to the memory of the Armenian Genocide victims, the Armenian defense ministry told Armenpress.

The graduates also visited Yerablur military pantheon and laid flowers to the memory of Armenian heroes fallen while defending the borders of the Fatherland.

In the evening of August 23, the graduates will attend the concert of Reincarnation music band at the Cafesjian Center for the Art in Yerevan.

On August 24 the graduates will be hosted in the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin.