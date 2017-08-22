Poroshenko prepares to propose UN to deploy peacekeepers in Dombass

YEREVAN, AUGUST 22, ARMENPRESS. Ukrainian president Petro Poroshenko has announced that he will propose to deploy peacekeepers at Dombass during the UN General Assembly in September, "Armenpress" reports 112 Ukraine TV channel informs. "I plan to present the idea of deploying peacekeepers in Dombass next month at the UN General Assembly", Poroshenko said in Lugantsk.

The Ukrainian president also suggested that the OSCE monitoring mission should be armed. "These proposals go on with difficulties, since Russia does not favour them", he said.