Armenian Government launches the process of putting first energy block of ANPP out of exploitation

YEREVAN, AUGUST 22, ARMENPRESS. The Government of Armenia will discuss the bill on putting first energy block of Armenian Nuclear Power Plant Closed Joint-Stock Company out of exploitation. "Armenpress" reports the issue is included in the agenda of August 24 session of the Cabinet.

The first energy block of the ANPP has been in long term standstill since 1989.

Considering the fact that the construction of a new nuclear energy block in Armenia is been postponed, the Government of Armenia made a decision in 2012 on prolonging the exploitation term of the second energy block of the ANPP. According to the justification, taking into account that in 2014 the Government of Armenia confirmed the decision of prolonging the exploitation term of the second energy block by 10 years, it's necessary to launch the process of putting the first energy block out of exploitation in line with the strategic provisions adopted in 2007.

The process is assessed to last for 40 years with three stages with a total cost of 310.37 million USD.

After the bill is approved by the Cabinet, it will be submitted to the National Assembly of Armenia.