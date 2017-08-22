Armenia sends 8 fire engines to Georgia to participate in forest firefighting works

YEREVAN, AUGUST 22, ARMENPRESS. Armenian ministry of emergency situations sent 8 fire engines to Georgia to participate in the forest firefighting operations, reports Armenpress.

Georgia’s Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili already announced that Armenia has provided fire engines. He said the Armenian fire-rescue crew is already on the way.

The Georgian authorities have requested assistance from all neighboring countries, as well as the EU states for extinguishing the fire in Borjomi forest (Samtskhe-Javakheti region).