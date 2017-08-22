Garo Paylan submits complaint against Turkish newspaper’s columnist

YEREVAN, AUGUST 22, ARMENPRESS. Ethnic Armenian lawmaker of Turkey’s parliament Garo Paylan submitted a complaint against columnist of Yeni Şafak (New Dawn) newspaper Hayrettin Karaman, reports Armenpress.

Hayrettin Karaman posted a note where he insulted Christians. He also included some parts from Koran over the relationship between Muslim and non-Muslim peoples.

Garo Paylan submitted an appeal to the Turkish prosecution against Karaman on charges of inciting hatred among people and humiliating Christians.