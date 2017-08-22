Exhibition-fair of Armenian products opened in Russia’s North Brutovo

YEREVAN, AUGUST 22, ARMENPRESS. On August 21, an exhibition of Armenian products was opened in one of the most populous districts of Moscow - North Butovo during which the Armenian light industry, agricultural reprocessing products, as well as Armenian souvenirs were displayed, the ministry of economic development and investments told Armenpress.

The exhibition has been organized by the Armenian commercial representation in Russia in accordance with the export promotion program developed by the ministry of economic development and investments, as well as with participation of the Armenian embassy in Russia and agreement with Moscow’s department of trade and services.

The exhibition will continue until August 27.