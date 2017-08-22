PM Karapetyan sends condolence letter over death of prose writer Perch Zeytuntsyan

YEREVAN, AUGUST 22, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan sent a letter of condolences over the death of Perch Zeytuntsyan, press service of the government told Armenpress.

“Perch Zeytuntsyan was one of the most respected intellectuals of our times. He has great contribution to the development of Armenian prose. It’s impossible to imagine the Armenian dramaturgy and theater without his great role. His dramaturgy from numerous stages has spoken and will continue to speak both with the history and the present, as well as with our future, by always remaining influential and modern. On one occasion, Perch Zeytuntsyan quoted the well-known words of our great poet Hamo Sahyan who said ‘Do not mark me absent’, and now I must state that he will always be present for all of us, for the Armenian people.

On behalf of the Armenian government and myself I extend my deepest condolences to Perch Zeytuntsyan’s family and friends, as well as his numerous readers”, reads the PM’s letter.