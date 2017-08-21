Premier Karapetyan refers to process of creating free trade zone with Iran

YEREVAN, AUGUST 21, ARMENPRESS. Speaking about the creation of a free trade zone with Iran, Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan announced that already in November there will be some kind of platform, “Armenpress” reports Karapetyan told the reporters in Tsakhkadzor.

“We have tried different things in that regard. There have been both successful and unsuccessful negotiations, but we will undoubtedly create that platform. I will touch that issue during my visit to Iran in the near future”, the Head of the Executive said.

Karen Karapetyan also referred to the possibility of direct buying of Armenian-produced electricity by Iran. “At the moment no talks are underway. If there is an offer beneficiary for us we will be glad to discuss”, the Armenian Premier stated.