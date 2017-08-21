Special accounts opened for supporting the recovery of Khosrov Forest State Reserve

YEREVAN, AUGUST 21, ARMENPRESS. Special accounts in AMD, USD, Russian ruble, and Euro have been opened for supporting the recovery of Khosrov Forest State Reserve, “Armenpress” was informed from the press service of the Ministry of Nature Protection of Armenia.

“The fire that broke out on August 12 at Khosrov Forest State Reserve has worried our compatriots. We have received numerous proposals for support. The Ministry of Nature Protection thanks everyone for their compassion and readiness to support and informs that special accounts have been opened under the name of Khosrov Forest state non-commercial organization. The sums transferred to those accounts will be fully allocated to empowering the anti-fire capacities of Khosrov Forest State Reserve and other needs of the reserve”, reads the statement issues by the Ministry.

"Khosrov Forest" Public Council comprised of experts, individuals enjoying public trust as well as representatives of the donators will be formed for supervising the spending.

The Ministry also announced the requisites of the special accounts.

Khosrov Forest State Reserve state non-commercial organization

Republic of Armenia, Ararat Province, Vedi city, Kasyan 79

TIN 04108656

"ACBA-CREDIT AGRICOLE BANK" CJSC

AMD - 220129690305000

USD - 220415140015001

Russian ruble - 220129690016958

Euro - 220415140049002