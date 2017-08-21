President Sargsyan sends condolence letter over death of Perch Zeytuntsyan

YEREVAN, AUGUST 21, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan on August 21 sent a letter of condolences to the Zeytuntsyan family on the death of prose writer, dramatist, publicist and translator, Honorary cultural figure of Armenia Perch Zeytuntsyan, press service of the President’s Office told Armenpress.

The President extended deep condolences to the family of renowned intellectural, his relatives, friends and numerous readers.

“Perch Zeytuntsyan has great contribution to the development of Armenian prose. He played great role in giving new impetus to our playwrights and enriching the theatrical life. Perch Zeytuntsyan’s publicist talent has been displayed in a new and unique way during our new national awakening”, reads the President’s letter.