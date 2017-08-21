Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   21 August

Air temperature to decrease by 2-3 degrees on August 24


YEREVAN, AUGUST 21, ARMENPRESS. On August 22-26 high risk of fire is predicted in Armenia, the emergency situations ministry told Armenpress.

On August 22 the index of ultraviolet rays is predicted to reach 7, so it’s recommended to avoid direct sunrays from 11:00 to 15:00.

Long-lasting physical work under the direct sunrays can cause sunstroke.

Air temperature will decrease by 2-3 degrees on August 24.



