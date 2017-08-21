Criminal case launched over death of defense ministry soldier

YEREVAN, AUGUST 21, ARMENPRESS. The Investigative Committee conducts investigation to clarify the details of the death of Armenian defense ministry soldier Andranik Mkrtchyan (born in 1991), the Committee told Armenpress.

The body of the soldier was found in his office of the military unit on August 20, at 16:20, with a gunshot wound on the jaw.

Criminal case has been launched taking into account the facts that outline criminal features under the Article 110 (incitement to suicide).

Investigative group will be formed, and all necessary measures are being taken to reveal the details of the death.