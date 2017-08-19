Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   19 August

India floods: Death toll rises to 153


YEREVAN, AUGUST 19, ARMENPRESS. 153 people have been killed as a result of floods in India’s eastern Bihar state, NDTV reports. There were more than 10 million people in the disaster zone.

The reason of the floods was heavy rain that didn’t stop for several days.

A military unit left for the region to assist the victims. The servicemen build a refugee camp.



