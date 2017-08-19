Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   19 August

1 police officer killed, 3 wounded in Florida shootings


YEREVAN, AUGUST 19, ARMENPRESS. One police officer was killed and three were wounded in the 2 shootings in Florida, Associated Press reports.

The shooting took place in the city of Kissimmee. Three of four suspects in the Kissimmee shooting were arrested.

US President Donald Trump and Florida Governor Rick Scott extended their condolences to the family of the killed police officer.



Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow



Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration