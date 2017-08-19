Levon Aronian wins St. Louis tournament
YEREVAN, AUGUST 19, ARMENPRESS. Armenian chess leader Levon Aronian became the winner of the St. Louis tournament, reports Armenpress.
Ahead of the two final rounds, the grandmaster scored 24.5 points and became the winner of the St. Louis Rapid and Blitz tournament.
