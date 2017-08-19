Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   19 August

Levon Aronian wins St. Louis tournament


YEREVAN, AUGUST 19, ARMENPRESS. Armenian chess leader Levon Aronian became the winner of the St. Louis tournament, reports Armenpress.

Ahead of the two final rounds, the grandmaster scored 24.5 points and became the winner of the St. Louis Rapid and Blitz tournament.



