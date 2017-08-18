Armenian President sends condolence letter to King of Spain

YEREVAN, AUGUST 18, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan on August 18 sent a letter of condolences to King Felipe VI of Spain over the terror attack in Barcelona that caused dozens of casualties and injuries, press service of the President’s Office told Armenpress.

“In this difficult moment of grief and loss, I extend my sincere condolences and support to you, the friendly people of Spain and relatives of the victims, wishing them strength and courage, and speedy recovery to the injured.

Such inhumane acts again come to confirm our conviction that it is necessary to jointly continue the international community’s fight against the evil of terrorism and all forms of violence”, the President’s letter reads.