Aznavour meets with Hollande before departing for Los Angeles

YEREVAN, AUGUST 17, ARMENPRESS. World famous Armenian singer Charles Aznavour met with former French President Francois Hollande before departing to Los Angeles on the occasion of the opening of Walk of Fame Star to be named after him, “Armenpress” reports Armenian-French public figure Richard Findikian posted on his Facebook page.

He also informed that Hollywood actor Robert de Niro and Armenian TV star Kim Kardashian will be present at the ceremony to take place on August 24 at 11:00 by the local time.