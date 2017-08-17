Organization of Armenian philanthropist from Luxemburg donates 100 thousand Euros for Khosrov Forest recovery

YEREVAN, AUGUST 17, ARMENPRESS. The charity organization Adibekyan Family Foundation for Advancement (АFFA) established in Luxemburg by Gagik Adibekyan will donate 100 thousand Euros for the recovery of Khosrov Forest after fire.

Hundreds of hectares of the Reserve were burnt down by the fire. Flora of the reserve numbers 1948 species of vascular plants, of which 80 are listed in the Red Book of Armenia and 24 are endemics. Forest coverage is 16%. Glaedes, scrubs and shrubs occupy 20% and the remaining 64% is represented by arid mountainous communites. Fauna includes 40 species of mammals, 192 birds, 33 reptiles, 5 amphibians and 9 fish. Local mountains are inhabited by brown bear (Ursus arctos syriacus), bezoar goat (Capra aegagrus), Armenian mouflon (Ovis orientalis gmelinii) and Caucasian leopard (Panthera pardus ciscaucasica) which are registered in the Red Book of Armenia.

“Today, when the ecology of Khosrov forest and an entire region is under risk we cannot bypass this serious problem. Forest recovery after fires is a long process requiring huge efforts and significant resources. I believe that only by joint efforts it can be possible to shorten the recovery process of this wonderful and unique forest”, “Armenpress” reports Gagik Adibekyan saying.