Reports on Azerbaijani shooting at Armenian bordering communities sent to international organizations

YEREVAN, AUGUST 17, ARMENPRESS. The staff of the Human Right Defender of Armenia has summed up the information gathered as a result of the fact finding works on the Azerbaijani shooting in the direction of the Armenian bordering communities of Chinari, Voskepar, Baghanis, Voskevan, Koti and Barekamavan in Tavush Province.

As “Armenpress” was informed from the press service of the Ombudsman’s Office, the reports have been sent to international institutions and international human rights organizations.

Currently, efforts are made to organize international meetings for making those facts in the mentioned reports subject to discussions.