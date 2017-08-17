Armenia negotiates with new budgetary airlines

YEREVAN, AUGUST 17, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian government holds talks with new budgetary airlines aimed at organizing flights, reports Armenpress.

“The negotiations are underway, however, I cannot provide any details, mention names. The negotiations continue and at this stage it’s important to remain silent, when the time comes, we will definitely inform”, Head of the General Department of Civil Aviation Sergey Avetisyan told reporters after the Cabinet meeting.

He said at the moment Russian Pobeda and Armenian Taron Avia budgetary airlines successfully operate flights from Gyumri’s Shirak airport. “We have daily flights in Gyumri’s Shirak airport, even 2-3 times a day. This airport develops where we have an Armenian company which speaks about the dynamic growth of the market”, he said.

At the same time he said no application from new local airline has been received. Armenia airline conducts regular and charter flights by increasing their number. Avetisyan said the government under the open sky policy has refused to provide greenhouse conditions for local airlines and acts through what the market tells.