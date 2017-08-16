Asian Stocks - 16-08-17
TOKYO, 16 AUGUST, ARMENPRESS. Asian main indexes values for 16 august:
“Armenpress” reports the value of Japanese NIKKEI is down by 0.12% to 19729.28 points, Japanese TOPIX is down by 0.01% to 1616.00 points. Chinese Shanghai Composite is down by 0.15% to 3246.45 points, and HANG SENG is up by 0.86% to 27409.07 points.
