Asian Stocks - 16-08-17

TOKYO, 16 AUGUST, ARMENPRESS. Asian main indexes values for 16 august:

“Armenpress” reports the value of Japanese NIKKEI is down by 0.12% to 19729.28 points, Japanese TOPIX is down by 0.01% to 1616.00 points. Chinese Shanghai Composite is down by 0.15% to 3246.45 points, and HANG SENG is up by 0.86% to 27409.07 points.