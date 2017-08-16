Armenian woman deported from Netherlands without her children

YEREVAN, AUGUST 16, ARMENPRESS. Armenian woman Armine Hambardzumyan who had resided for 9 years in the refugee camp of the city Amersfoort in the Netherlands has been detained and deported by the migration police officers without her children. “Armenpress” reports, citing DutchNews.nl, the mother of 11-year old Lily and 12-year old Hovik has been sent to Paris, from where she will be transported to Armenia.

“There has never been a case like this in the Netherlands, when a mother is deported without her children”, a representative of an organization of children’s rights protection said.

The children were born in Russia and have never been in Armenia.

When Armine Hambardzumyan was detained, the children were not at home and it’s not known where they are, while the mother refused to say where they are.

Last week the Hague Court made a decision to deport the family, since Lily and Hovik do not fit the Children's Amnesty Standards by the Government of the Netherlands adopted in 2012.