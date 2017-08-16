Air temperature declines by 6-7 degrees in Armenia

YEREVAN, AUGUST 16, ARMENPRESS. The air temperature in the entire territory of Armenia has declined by 6-7 degrees by 16:00, August 16 against the same time of the August 15, “Armenpress” reports Director of MES Meteorological Center Gagik Surenyan informs.

“Yesterday the air temperature was +35C at 16:00, but today at the same time is +28C”, Surenyan said.