Air temperature declines by 6-7 degrees in Armenia
YEREVAN, AUGUST 16, ARMENPRESS. The air temperature in the entire territory of Armenia has declined by 6-7 degrees by 16:00, August 16 against the same time of the August 15, “Armenpress” reports Director of MES Meteorological Center Gagik Surenyan informs.
“Yesterday the air temperature was +35C at 16:00, but today at the same time is +28C”, Surenyan said.
14:13, 07.05.2017
‘These documents implicate Azerbaijan in international weapons supply for terrorists’ – Bulgarian journalist’s exclusive interview
12:37, 04.13.2017
His Holiness Garegin II comments on possible trilateral meeting and Allahshukur Pashazadeh’s statements over Shushi’s mosque
- 16:26 Air temperature declines by 6-7 degrees in Armenia
- 15:35 US State Department's report refers to elections of Armenian Patriarch of Istanbul
- 15:04 Children at California’s Mountain View Elementary School learn Armenian
- 15:00 President Sargsyan sends congratulatory message to President of Republic of Korea
- 14:42 Armenia can become a bridge between EAEU and Iran, says economist
- 13:55 New songs to be performed during Lilit Pipoyan’s concert dedicated to her father
- 12:40 OSCE Minsk Group continues making efforts to organize meeting of Armenian and Azerbaijani Presidents
- 12:07 Falling tree kills 13, injures 49 in Portuguese island of Madeira
- 11:26 Artsakh PM welcomes Armenia’s PM who is on vacation
- 11:13 US to hold joint military exercise with Egypt for the first time since 2009
- 10:09 Volume of goods of Armenian production increases: 25% exported to Russia, 26% to EU states
- 09:29 Turkish activist admits that recognition of Armenian Genocide by Texas was a major blow for them
- 09:01 13.5km of 16 km perimeter fire neutralized in Armenia’s Khosrov Forest state reserve
- 08:58 European Stocks - 15-08-17
- 08:57 US stocks - 15-08-17
- 08:56 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 15-08-17
- 08:54 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 15-08-17
- 08:53 Oil Prices up - 15-08-17
- 08:47 Earthquake registered in Armenia
- 08.15-21:03 Iranian side considering Armenia’s request to add gas supplies
- 08.15-20:17 Armenia and China to sign agreement on peaceful use of nuclear energy
- 08.15-18:09 Firefighting activities from air significantly prevent fire expansion at Khosrov State Reserve
- 08.15-18:03 Armenian Premier spends summer holiday in Artsakh
- 08.15-17:35 President Sargsyan sends congratulatory message to Indian President
- 08.15-17:31 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 15-08-17
- 08.15-17:28 CBA Board keeps refinancing rate unchanged, sets it 6%
- 08.15-17:25 Asian Stocks up - 15-08-17
- 08.15-17:08 Ucom suggests buying quality and affordable smartphone
- 08.15-16:39 About 200 hectares of juniper trees burnt in Khosrov Forest: preliminary amount of damage announced
- 08.15-15:36 President Sargsyan holds consultation on emergency situation caused by fires
- 08.15-15:05 Air temperature to decrease by 3-4 degrees in Armenia
- 08.15-14:58 Criminal case launched over death of soldier
- 08.15-13:56 Soldier found hanged in Shirak province
- 08.15-13:34 Russian Il-76 firefighting aircraft conducts 3rd flight over Armenia’s Khosrov Forest area
- 08.15-13:16 Armenia takes steps to develop mechanical engineering
11:07, 08.14.2017
Viewed 3066 times Mkhitaryan named best player of Manchester United vs. West Ham
16:21, 08.12.2017
Viewed 2923 times Henrikh Mkhitaryan ready to become Manchester United’s favorite
15:20, 08.09.2017
Viewed 1606 times Armenia, China did everything for development of relations: New embassy of China to be built in Armenia
12:36, 08.12.2017
Viewed 1513 times The article in an anti-Armenian fake website created by Azerbaijan has become subject for intense discussions on the social networks of Kyrgyzstan
17:38, 08.11.2017
Viewed 1467 times Armenian citizen subjected to labour exploitation in Georgia's Azerbaijani populated Soghanlugh village